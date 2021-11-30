Sommer Tuescher didn’t want to see the Elkhorn girls basketball team fritter away its lead in the final minute of a nonconference game at East Troy on Tuesday night.
So the senior forward hit two free throws, giving the Elks a four-point lead and making a late East Troy basket meaningless as Elkhorn handed the Trojans their first loss, 42-40.
“We made our free throws down the stretch when we had to,” first-year coach Michael Storlie said of his Elks (2-2).
“We were up 13 midway through the second half, but East Troy made a nice push to cut it to two.”
Tuescher went 7-for-9 from the line and totaled 17 points to lead the Elks, and junior forward Mikayla Champeny added 14. East Troy (2-1) got 12 points from Lauren Lindow.
Elkhorn (42)—Maddy Harding 1 1-1 3, Kaylee Anzalone 0 0-2 0, Grace Larson 0 1-2 1, Sommer Tuescher 5 7-9 17, Kaeleigh Runnells 3 1-6 7, Mikayla Champeny 4 5-6 14. Totals 13 16-25 42.
East Troy (40)—Riley Pluess 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Vinney 1 0-0 3, Lauren Lindow 4 3-4 12, Riley Fitch 1 1-2 3, Anna Chereck 3 2-8 8, Callie Nelson 3 0-0 6, Amya Pluess 0 4-8 4, Julia Aleckson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 10-22 40.
Halftime—Elkhorn 18, East Troy 11. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 1 (Champeny); East Troy 2 (Vinney, Lindow). Total fouls—Elkhorn 18, East Troy 19.
Burlington 49, Turner 33
At Burlington, the Demons (2-1) opened a 21-13 halftime lead and had five players score eight or more points in a victory over the Trojans (1-3).
Wright led the Demons with 12 points. Turner’s Nadilee Fernandez scored 10 of her 12 in the first half.
Turner (33)—Izzy Adams 1 3-4 5, Kacy Clark 0 1-2 1, Gracie Murphy 1 2-6 4, Nevayah House 0 2-4 2, Nadilee Fernandez 4 4-5 12, Lacy Combs 3 1-4 8, Shelby Curry 0 0-1 0. Totals 9 13-26 33.
Burlington (49)—SanFelippo 3 1-4 8, Reesman 0 1-4 1, Preusker 4 0-7 9, Warner 4 0-2 10, B. Clapp 0 0-2 0, BeBow 0 1-2 1, E. Clapp 3 1-3 8, Wright 6 0-1 12. Totals 20 4-25 49.
Halftime—Burlington 21, Turner 13. 3-point goals—Turner 1 (Combs); Burlington 5 (Warner 2, SanFelippo 1, Preusker 1, E. Clapp 1. Total fouls—Turner 24, Burlington 15. Fouled out—Combs, Curry.
Big Foot 66, Williams Bay 24At Williams Bay, Lydia Larson scored 14 of her 25 points in the first half, outscoring the opposing team as the Chiefs (2-2) beat the Bulldogs (0-1).
Sydney Lueck added 12 points for Big Foot. Margaret Higgins had nine for Bay.
Big Foot (66)—Sydney Lueck 5 2-3 12, Ashley Ritchey 2 1-4 5, Adalynn Quackenbush 2 1-2 5, Lydia Larson 10 4-9 25, Sarah Frederick 1 0-0 2, Hailey Bauman 1 1-2 3, Addie Larson 4 0-2 8, Olivia Patek 1 0-1 2, Sydney Wilson 2 0-2 4. Totals 28 9-25 66.
Williams Bay (24)—Margaret Higgins 3 2-4 9, AnnMarie Cates 0 0-1 0, Vinny Robbins 2 3-4 7, Morgan Brapson 2 0-0 6, Evelyn Hamberg 0 2-4 2. Totals 7 7-13 24.
Halftime—Big Foot 32, Williams Bay 15. 3-point goals—Big Foot 1 (Larson), Williams Bay 3 (Branson 2, Higgins). Total fouls—Big Foot 18, Williams Bay 19.
Brodhead 64, Milton 46
At Brodhead, Abbie Dix scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures as the Cardinals remained unbeaten with the nonconference win.
Saige Radke had 12 points to lead Milton (2-2).
Milton (46)—Radke 5-0-12; Mezera 2-0-4; Shaw 0-1-1; Morehart 2-6-11; Kanable 3-2-8; Wolf 4-0-10. Totals 16-9-46.
Brodhead (64)—Steinmann 1-0-2; Oliver 2-5-10; M. Kail 3-1-8; Kammerer 3-1-8; Moe 4-4-13; Leitzen 1-0-2; Dix 7-7-21. Totals 21-18-64.
Halftime—Brodhead 40, Milton 20. Three-point goals—Milton 6 (Radke 2, Morehart 2, Wolf 2), Brodhead 4 (Moe, Kammerer, Kail, Oliver). Free throws missed—Milton 6, Brodhead 11. Total fouls—Milton 21, Brodhead 13. Fouled out—Zimmerman.
Delavan-Darien 62, Milwaukee Madison 15
The host Comets opened up a 22-point halftime lead and coasted to victory.
Madison (15)—Smith 2-1-6; Hamilton 1-0-3; Brown 0-1-1; Linsu 2-0-5. Totals 5-2-15.
Delavan-Darien (62)—Logterman 4-0-8; Folkers 1-1-3; Green 3-1-7; Stallings 7-5-19; Gonzalez 1-2-5; Chaney 1-2-4; Terpstra 2-0-4; Green 2-0-4; Quartucci 3-2-8. Totals 24-16-62.
Halftime—Delavan-Darien 28, Madison 6. 3-point goals—Madison 3 (Linsu, Hamilton, Smith), Delavan-Darien 1 (Gonzalez). Free throws missed—Madison 6, Delavan-Darien 14.