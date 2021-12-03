Dear Annie:
I have a loving daughter, and I respect her husband greatly. I have visited from across the country countless times. I am 84, and they have two grown children.
Everyone is happy when we are together. The only issue as far as I’m concerned is that the hubby, though generous and kind, is overly domineering, bordering on being a tyrant, and a nut about managing things, especially electronics.
On a recent visit, my daughter mentioned he had installed cameras in several places in the house because I was there. It was supposedly so he can see the entryways from his cellphone for security purposes. He installed them, however, so he can both see and hear virtually everything that goes on in the house. He has even called her from his office a few times to say, “What room are you in? I can’t see you.”
She is the most hardworking, honest and kind woman a man could expect. He is a good provider. They have never had any marital conflict about cheating or anything. She has no way of knowing whether his snooping gadgets are on or off.
She says it’s his thing and that there’s no use fighting about it. But it disgusts me, and I don’t think I will be able to visit them again if I’m being monitored.
Should I mention this to him or just stop going? He would probably be offended, seeing as he is allegedly “the master of the house.” Not seeing them would be devastating because my daughter is my closest living relative and I love her dearly. We have never had a real argument since the day she was born.
—Loving Gramps Needs Advice
Dear Loving Gramps:
I agree with you that all the surveillance seems creepy. If this is part of a larger pattern of controlling behavior, it could indicate emotional abuse. (Call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 for guidance.) But unless and until your daughter comes to you with such concerns, there’s not much you can do.
Dear Annie:
I have two grandsons in the military, and I am very proud of them. Each Christmas, I send each a card and a check. One I hear from as soon as he opens his mail, but I don’t hear from the other at all. The first year, I reminded the parents several times before I received a thank-you letter. This year, I said nothing and received no thank-you. I want to cut him off to get his attention and then give him another chance next year. What say you?
—Wisconsin Grandpa
Dear Wisconsin Grandpa:
You shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to train your grandkids to write thank-you notes. This year, do only as much as you feel inclined to. Perhaps send a card but no check so he knows you’re thinking of him and you’re not thinking of him resentfully afterward.