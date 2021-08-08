BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers’ first week in their new home was a successful one.
After dropping their first-ever game at ABC Supply Stadium last Tuesday night, 9-5 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 10 innings, the Snappers won their next four before dropping Sunday’s game to end their week 4-2.
In weekend action starting Friday night, Beloit used a seven-run eighth inning to pick up their third win in a row with an 11-0 victory over Wisconsin.
Ricky Aracena went 2-for-3 with the first three RBI of the game.
Kameron Misner and Troy Johnston extended their hitting streaks to nine and seven games, respectively. The Snappers’ pitching line of M.D. Johnson, Remey Reed, and Eli Villalobos combined for a one-hitter and the team’s eighth shutout of the year.
Saturday night, Beloit used a three-run sixth inning to pick up a 4-1 win, their fourth straight win over Wisconsin, to move into third place in the High-A Central West Division.
The Snappers’ pitching tandem of George Soriano and Cody Mincey combined to throw a three-hit game.
Ynmanol Marinez hit his third professional home run to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Beloit put up four straight hits to score three in the sixth to seal the 4-1 win.
On Sunday, the six-game series wrapped up with day baseball at ABC Supply Stadium. The Snappers came out on the losing end of a 15-13 slugfest.
Beloit now hits the road for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The first game is Tuesday night, with first pitch slated for 7:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Stadium in Davenport, Iowa
Funchess sorry for anti-Asian slur
GREEN BAY—Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference Saturday night.
“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight,” Funchess said in a statement posted on Twitter late Saturday night. “It was not OK. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”
General manager Brian Gutekunst called Funchess’ comment “very unacceptable” and added that it “certainly doesn’t live up to the standards and values of the Green Bay Packers.”
“We’ve addressed it with Devin,” Gutekunst said Sunday. “He knows it’s unacceptable. I do think he’s sincerely remorseful and will hopefully learn from this. ... I do want to say that’s something that is not condoned and it’s certainly, it doesn’t live up to what we believe here with the Green Bay Packers.”
Ancer wins WGC event for 1st PGA title
MEMPHIS, Tenn— Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff.
Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns’ 5½-foot putt—on the same line as Ancer—lipped out.
Ancer, the 30-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who was born in McAllen, Texas, closed with a 2-under 68 to match Matsuyama and Burns at 16-under 264. Matsuyama shot a 63, and Burns had a 64.
Ancer became the fourth Mexican winner on the PGA Tour, following Victor Regalado, Cesar Sanudo and Carlos Ortiz, and the seventh player to win a WGC event for his first tour victory. He’s projected to jump to 10th in the world ranking.
Harris English, the 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, was a stroke back after a 73 after leading after each of the first three days.
Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe, Erik van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour title, finishing with 50 points in the modified Stableford scoring system.
Van Rooyen, the 31-year-old former University of Minnesota player from South Africa, eagled the par-4 eighth and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th for a five-point victory over Andrew Putnam at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course.
Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.
Van Rooyen had a 16-point final round, making the eagle, six birdies and a bogey.