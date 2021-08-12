Parker girls golf opens 2021 season
LAKE GENEVA —The Parker girls golf team finished fifth in the Badger Varsity Par 3 Invite on the Barn Hollow Course at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva on Thursday.
Sarah Zimmerman shot a 77 to lead the Vikings. Bailey Carlson added an 81, Maddie Olson carded a 91, Macy Grover had a 91 and freshman McKenna Haenal shot an 86.
Westosha Central won the event with a 249.
Union Grove’s Norah Roberts was the medalist, with a course record of 1-over-55. Snappers fall late to River Bandits
DAVENPORT, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers tied Thursday night’s game at a run each in the top of the eighth but gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth to the Quad Cities River Bandits to lose 3-1.
Quad Cities scored in the bottom of the third on a throwing error from Snappers’ catcher Dustin Skelton trying to throw out Michael Massey. His throw went into center field and allowed Gavin Stupienski to score, giving the River Bandits a 1-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until the top of the eighth inning. Ricky Aracena led off the inning with a triple for Beloit, and Kameron Misner doubled him home on an 0-2 count with two outs.
Snappers’ reliever Anthony Maldonado gave up two runs to give the River Bandits a 3-1 lead.
Beloit went down in order in the top of the ninth.
Bryan Hoeing went seven innings with one unearned run on the hill for Beloit. Kameron Misner was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Beloit fell to 40-47 with the loss. Quad Cities improved to 58-27. The two teams meet again tonight at Modern Woodmen Stadium in Davenport. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
Storm win first Commissioner’s Cup
PHOENIX—It’s been quite a week for Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd.
Five days after helping the U.S. win its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal, they added the inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title to their resumes.
Stewart scored 15 of her 17 points in the first quarter and the Seattle Storm routed the Connecticut Sun 79-57 on Thursday night. Loyd added 16, and Bird had 10.
“It felt good,” Bird said. “We will always be the first winner. The Commissioner’s Cup is a good sign of things to come with our league.”
They didn’t look jet lagged at all, outscoring Connecticut 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter when none of them played. Seattle had a 28-point lead at that point.
After the game ended, the team celebrated on the court as confetti rained down.
Orioles’ Davis retires after 11 seasons
BALTIMORE—Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who has missed all of the 2021 season because of a hip injury that marked the latest disappointment during his club-record seven-year, $161 million contract, announced he’s retiring from baseball Thursday, effective immediately.
“After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today,” Davis, 35, said in a statement.
“I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches, the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital with whom I will continue to be involved following my retirement, and of course, Birdland,” Davis continued. “Thank you all for the many memories that I will cherish forever.”
Henley’s 62 leads Wyndham early
GREENSBORO, N.C.—Russell Henley shot an 8-under 62, his lowest round in more than two years, to take the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Wyndham Championship.
Henley birdied three of his final four holes for a two-stroke lead over Sung Kang, Ted Potter Jr., Chris Kirkand, Hudson Swofford, Scott Piercy and Michael Thompson in the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event. Adam Hadwin also was 6-under, but had two holes left when darkness ended play.
A storm halted play for 2 hours, 7 minutes, with 22 players unable to finish.
Saints to require vaccine for fans
NEW ORLEANS—The Superdome remains on track to open at full capacity for New Orleans Saints games this season, but only to fans who provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to games, and who wear masks.
The Green Bay Packers play at New Orleans to open the regular season Sept. 12.
The city of New Orleans enacted new rules Thursday for entertainment venues and indoor facilities hosting large social gatherings on the heels of spiking COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state in recent weeks. That came after the state of Louisiana enacted a mask mandate for such venues.