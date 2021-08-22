The Beloit Snappers dropped a 6-4 decision to visiting Peoria Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium to end the six-game series against the Chiefs with a split.
Snappers tied the game in the eighth inning with Peoria Chiefs, but gave up a two-run home run to Matt Chamberlain to lose 6-4 in 12 innings. George Soriano threw 5 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts to tie his career high.
Victor Mesa collected a pair of hits, his second straight multi-hit game. Kameron Misner extended his on-base streak to 22 games.
Sunday afternoon, there was bonus baseball at ABC Supply Stadium as the Snappers and Chiefs needed 12 innings to settle matters.
Saturday night, Beloit lost on a late run from by the Chiefs to drop game five of the series, 5-4.
Eury Perez made his High-A debut and pitched five innings with three runs, all unearned, and six strikeouts. Victor Victor Mesa was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, as the only Snapper with a multi-hit game.
On Friday night, Beloit rolled to an 8-2 win over Peoria.
Connor Scott and Troy Johnston each tallied four RBI. Scott went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers, and Johnston was 2-for-5 with a double and single. Bryan Hoeing earned the win for Beloit with his third quality start of the month on six innings with just one earned run.
Every Snapper in the lineup reached base at least once.
The Snappers stay home this week, opening a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.