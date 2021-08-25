Sorry, an error occurred.
BELOIT
The Beloit Snappers played a doubleheader at ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday after Tuesday night’s contest against Cedar Rapids was rained out.
Beloit took the first game, 3-1, but lost the nightcap, 6-4.
In the first game, the Snappers got three innings of perfect relief from Jackson Rose, who picked up the win.
In the second game, Beloit gave up five runs in the top of the sixth.
Ynmanol Marinez and Victor Victor Meza homered for the Snappers in the twinbill.
The two teams meet again for Game 3 of the six-game series tonight. First pitch at ABC Supply Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m.
