JVG_220615_MILTBASE16.jpg
Michael Birkhimer was on the mound for the Milton Red Hawks to start a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game in Grand Chute on Tuesday night.

 Branden Nall/Special to Adams Publishing Group

Negronis for Tony

Food and drink event will honor celebrity chef, raise mental health funds. Page 8B

Gableman fined for contempt

Judge fines Republican-hired investigator of Wisconsin’s 2020 election $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders. Page 2A

One to go

Milton heads into Thursday’s WIAA state baseball final against Bay Port. Page 1B

