APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Serena Williams, of the United States, competes against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.

 Frank Franklin II - staff, AP

One more match

Serena Williams, whose retirement from tennis is imminent, beat No. 2-seeded Anett Kontaveit in three sets in the second round of the U.S. Open. Page 2B

