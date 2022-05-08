JVG_220509_GOLF04.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Wyatt Marshall putts on the 17th hole during the annual Ashenfelter Invitational event at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Saturday, May 7.

 Anthony Wahl

Top three finish

Janesville Craig’s Wyatt Marshall shot a four-over 76 at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday to lead the Cougars to a third-place finish at the Ashenfelter Invitational. Page 1B

Offices burned

Authorities are investigating a fire that was reported Sunday morning in the offices of an anti-abortion rights lobbying group in Madison. Page 2A

Meet the new boss

Mike Payne, previously the city engineer for the city of Janesville, takes over as the public works director today. Page 4A

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you