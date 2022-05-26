Brewers Cardinals Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, left, and Kolten Wong celebrate a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson - staff, AP

Early runs hold up

Milwaukee built a 4-2 lead through four innings in Thursday’s game in St. Louis and held of the Cardinals from there for a 4-3 win. Page 3B

Arming teachers?

Wisconsin’s Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday he is open to the idea of arming teachers as a way to defend against school shootings. Page 2A

