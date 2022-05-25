Skyboxes for May 26, 2022 May 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Milton’s Zach Obershaw hits the ball near the net during a sectional doubles tennis match in Elkhorn on Wednesday, May 25. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lower approvalA Marquette University Law School poll found the public’s opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court dropped after the leak of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Page 2AMan sentencedA Janesville man received a 16-year federal prison sentence for soliciting child pornography through Facebook. Page 9AWho made state?Boys tennis players from Craig, Parker, Milton, Elkhorn and Big Foot high schools gathered for sectional competition Wednesday. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them Developer plans to bring retail, apartments to downtown Janesville property Investigation into racist vandalism at Hacienda Real restaurant in Janesville stalls Janesville Farmers Market manager, the longest tenured in the market's history, stepping down Minnesota nonprofit eyeing Janesville, Beloit for 'cooperative' mobile home park Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form