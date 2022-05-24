Packers Football

Green Bay Packers’ Christian Watson runs a drill at the NFL football team’s practice field training camp Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Woofstock on the horizon

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will host its second Woofstock fundraiser at Telfer Park in Beloit on June 11. Page 3A

Spring training

The Packers began voluntary organized team activities Tuesday without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Page 1B

Grim find in Mariupol

Ukrainian authorities said workers found 200 dead bodies in the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol on Tuesday. Page 6B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you