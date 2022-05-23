Skyboxes for May 24, 2022 May 23, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Investigation stallsRacist vandalism at a Janesville restaurant triggered an investigation, but a lack of additional evidence has brought it to a halt for now. Page 3AA video game industry firstA group of quality assurance employees for video game developer Activision Blizzard based in Wisconsin voted to unionize, a ballot tally released Monday showed. Page 2ATrack regionalsJanesville Parker and Janesville Craig track and field athletes were in Oregon on Monday for regional competition. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them Medical Examiner: Monroe man, 33, identified as person killed in Highway 11 crash Death notices for May 20, 2022 Death notices for May 18, 2022 Death notices for May 19, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form