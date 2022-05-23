Investigation stalls

Racist vandalism at a Janesville restaurant triggered an investigation, but a lack of additional evidence has brought it to a halt for now. Page 3A

A video game industry first

A group of quality assurance employees for video game developer Activision Blizzard based in Wisconsin voted to unionize, a ballot tally released Monday showed. Page 2A

Track regionals

Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig track and field athletes were in Oregon on Monday for regional competition. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you