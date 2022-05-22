JVG_220523_WARHAWKS10.jpg

UW-Whitewater’s Ryan Norton is welcomed back to the dugout after scoring during the first of two games on Sunday to determine the regional title winner in Whitewater.

 Aaron Conklin/Special to The Gaz

Regional champs

Host UW-Whitewater outlasted Aurora College in a 12-8 slugfest at Prucha Field in an NCAA Division III regional championship game Sunday. Page 1B

Moving right along

The construction manager at Alliant Energy’s solar installation in the town of Fulton says it should be up and running by the end of the year. Page 3A

A shipment is in

The U.S. agriculture secretary was in Indianapolis on Sunday to receive a shipment of medical-grade baby formula from overseas. Page 6B

