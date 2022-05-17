Skyboxes for May 18, 2022 May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Aiden Schenk tries to tag out a Madison East baserunner during their game at Riverside Park in Janesville on Tuesday, May 17. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Craig cruisesThe Cougars held steady in second place in the Big Eight baseball standings with an 8-0 win over Madison East on Tuesday. Page 1BReady for summer?City of Janesville's recreation director says the city has not yet finalized its summer pool hours as it tries to recruit lifeguards. Page 3A SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form