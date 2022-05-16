Braves Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ Hunter Renfroe is congratulate after scoring on an error during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, May 16, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Test your connection

Rock County has set up an internet speed test website for residents in order to collect data and find out where upgrades are needed. Page 3A

1,000,000 deaths

Death certificate-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 passed the 1 million mark in the United States on Monday, leaving millions more to mourn the dead. Page 5B

Brewers deal a shutout

Milwaukee pitchers Peralta, Williams and Hader combined to hold the Atlanta Braves to two hits in a 1-0 Brewers win Monday night. Page 3B

