JVG_220516_TRACK05.jpg
Buy Now

Amber Schoville runs to a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash during the Big Eight Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville on Friday.

 Anthony Wahl

Goal attained

HealthNet of Rock County said it reached its $4.4 million fundraising goal to move into a new facility in downtown Janesville. Page 3A

Repeat dream dashed

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs Sunday after another cold shooting performance in Boston. Page 1B

Throwers pace Parker boys

Curry, Brost win shot, discus in the boys Big Eight Conference track meet Friday and Saturday; Parker, Craig girls finish fifth, sixth in team standings. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you