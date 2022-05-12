Packers Rookie Minicamp Football

Green Bay Packers’ Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Schedule released

The Green Bay Packers—and the rest of the NFL—got their first look at the 2022 schedule when it was released Thursday. Page 1B

Joining the race

Ben Dorscheid, a Craig High graduate who lives in Green County, announced he is running for state Assembly in the 45th District. Page 3A

Formula woes

As parents look for ways to get their babies the nourishment they need, the White House looks for solutions, too. Page 8B

