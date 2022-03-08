Super Bowl NFL Honors
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

Retiring Ringhand

State Sen. Janis Ringhand, a Democrat from Evansville who represents Janesville, announced she is not seeking reelection and will retire from politics. Page 3A

Senate wraps session

The state Senate took action on dozens of bills Tuesday, including one that approved borrowing for a new juvenile detention center. Page 2A

Rodgers returns

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he intends to return to the team for 2022 as the player and team work out a contract extension. Page 1B

