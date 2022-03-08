Skyboxes for March 9, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Retiring RinghandState Sen. Janis Ringhand, a Democrat from Evansville who represents Janesville, announced she is not seeking reelection and will retire from politics. Page 3ASenate wraps sessionThe state Senate took action on dozens of bills Tuesday, including one that approved borrowing for a new juvenile detention center. Page 2ARodgers returnsPackers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he intends to return to the team for 2022 as the player and team work out a contract extension. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville Medical examiner: Janesville man killed in workplace accident in Madison Death notices for March 4, 2022 New hotel proposal would bring 90 more rooms to Janesville's northeast side The lights on Janesville's downtown bridges are about more than blue and yellow; they're about love Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form