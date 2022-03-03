Bright outlook

Rock County’s epidemiologist said the county has seen dramatic decreases in COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Page 3A

Nuke plant targeted

Russian forces were shelling the largest nuclear power station in Europe early today as their offensive in Ukraine continued. Page 6B

Zapped

Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team had no answer for top-seeded Kettle Moraine as the Lasers beat the Cougars 81-37 in a sectional semifinal Thursday night. Page 1B

