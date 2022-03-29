Bucks down Sixers

From down eight to start the fourth quarter, the Bucks rallied Tuesday to beat the 76ers 118-116 in Philadelphia and move into second in the Eastern Conference standings. Page 1B

Deputy involved in crash

A wrong-way driver crashed into a Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy Tuesday night, an incident that closed Highway 26 for a time. Page 7A

Hospital offers more

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services is officially opening its new Pain Management Center today to offer diagnostic and treatment options to patients. Page 3A

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you