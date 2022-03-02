Presidential visit

Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Wednesday to tout the infrastructure spending he signed into law last year. Page 2A

Comeback win

The Milwaukee Bucks erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to topple the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat 120-119 on Wednesday. Page 3B

Second chance

The last time stand-up comic B.T. performed in Janesville, the Packers and Bears were playing each other. He’s sure to have the audience’s attention at JPAC on Friday night. kicks, Page 8B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you