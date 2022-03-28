Skyboxes for March 29, 2022 Mar 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dynamic duoA young Janesville Parker softball squad will rely on pitchers Hannah Bolly and Nariyah Lot as the Vikings hope to build on last season’s regional title game appearance. Page 1BBond held steadyA Waukesha County judge denied a reduced bond request from a former Walworth County sheriff’s deputy charged with sexual assaults. Page 3ASmith apologizesIn a written statement, Will Smith apologized to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him during the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night. Page 5B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now For $1, city of Janesville could buy former Sears store for proposed ice arena Organizers cancel Warbird Weekend air show usually held at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday night in Janesville Janesville man arrested early Sunday morning as suspect in multiple burglaries in Janesville Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office releases names of two people killed in town of Albion crash Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form