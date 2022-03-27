Warbird Weekend grounded

The executive director of Warbird Weekend, a showcase of World War II-era aircraft at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, said the planes will not come to Janesville this summer. Page 3A

Big night for ‘CODA’

Apple TV became the first streaming service to produce a best picture Academy Award after ‘CODA’ won at the Oscars on Sunday. Page 7B

Familiar territory

With wins on Sunday, Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the Final Four field in the men’s NCAA Tournament, joining Duke and Villanova, who won regional finals Saturday. Page 1B

