Skyboxes for March 2, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 15 hrs ago

Solar statusConstruction work on solar panel array in town of Fulton underway; town of Beloit project still awaiting state approval. Page 3A

Oil prices spikeThe price for a barrel of oil topped the $100 mark Tuesday, a reaction to the upheaval caused by the days-old war in Ukraine. Page 5B

ClinchedWisconsin's Chucky Hepburn broke a 67-67 tie against Purdue with a late 3-pointer to guarantee the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Page 1B