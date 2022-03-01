Solar status

Construction work on solar panel array in town of Fulton underway; town of Beloit project still awaiting state approval. Page 3A

Oil prices spike

The price for a barrel of oil topped the $100 mark Tuesday, a reaction to the upheaval caused by the days-old war in Ukraine. Page 5B

Clinched

Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn broke a 67-67 tie against Purdue with a late 3-pointer to guarantee the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you