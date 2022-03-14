Packers Vikings Football
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

 Stacy Bengs

Making moves

The Packers cut Za'Darius Smith and Billy Turner on Monday but were able to re-sign Preston Smith and De'Vondre Campbell on the first day of NFL free agency. Page 1B

Maintenance projects

A capital maintenance plan to make facility repairs at various Milton School District buildings passed the Milton School Board at its meeting Monday. Page 3A

Talks underway

Russia and Ukraine discussed how the sides might end the weeks-old war in Ukraine on Monday and were expected to continue today. Page 5B

