'Sister Act' warming up

A cast of strong singers at Beloit Memorial High School made the time right to bring 'Sister Act' to the stage. kicks, Page 8B

Spreitzer running for Senate

After succeeding Janis Ringhand in the Assembly, Beloit Rep. Mark Spreitzer hopes to follow her lead again with a state Senate bid. Page 3A

Fuzzy business

Players from the Janesville Jets junior hockey team delivered a big batch of teddy bears to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center earlier this week. Good Day Janesville, Page 8A

