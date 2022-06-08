Skyboxes for June 9, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior midfielder Melanie Wallisch has helped fuel the Evansville girls soccer team’s high-powered offense. Contributed SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Special sessionGov. Tony Evers called for a special session of the Legislature later this month to repeal an abortion restriction that has been law since 1849. Page 2AChristening encoreABC Supply Stadium in Beloit will host a special presentation on the christening of the USS Beloit naval combat ship that took place in Marinette last month. Page 3AState in sightEvansville’s girls soccer team, which is 19-2 on the season, is two wins away from qualifying for the WIAA state tournament. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer suing city of Janesville over downtown apartment occupancy for people with disabilities DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site Death notices for June 3, 2022 UPDATE: Mercyhealth says 'tentative' labor agreement reached with Janesville-based clinic workers ‘Splitting into 400 different paths’: Craig High School celebrates its Class of 2022 graduates Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form