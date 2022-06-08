High school girls soccer: Melanie Wallisch of Evansville

Senior midfielder Melanie Wallisch has helped fuel the Evansville girls soccer team’s high-powered offense.

 Contributed

Special session

Gov. Tony Evers called for a special session of the Legislature later this month to repeal an abortion restriction that has been law since 1849. Page 2A

Christening encore

ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit will host a special presentation on the christening of the USS Beloit naval combat ship that took place in Marinette last month. Page 3A

State in sight

Evansville’s girls soccer team, which is 19-2 on the season, is two wins away from qualifying for the WIAA state tournament. Page 1B

