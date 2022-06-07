JVG_220608_MILTBASE06.jpg
Milton’s Gavin Kilen celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during their Division 1 sectional final game against Mukwonago in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday.

 Anthony Wahl

Sectional drama

Milton High School’s baseball team joined its softball team as a state qualifier after a dramatic walk-off win against Mukwonago in a sectional final on Tuesday. Page 1B

Beloit departure

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther told Beloit’s city council on Monday that she is resigning and taking the same job for a city in Kansas. Page 3A

