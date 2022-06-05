Skyboxes for June 6, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judge fatally shotSources said the man accused of shooting and killing a retired judge had a list of prominent politicians at the scene of the killing that included Gov. Tony Evers. Page 2ALooking for a veteranA Beloit contractor is accepting nominations for a giveaway for a free roof replacement. The only criteria: The winner must be a veteran. Page 12AStrong finishJessa Alderman of Craig was third in discus and fifth in shot put while teammate Rylee Coleman finished second in the 800-meter run at the WIAA state track meet. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Death notices for May 31, 2022 Developer suing city of Janesville over downtown apartment occupancy for people with disabilities Death notices for June 1, 2022 Downtown Janesville home to a growing coral and pet shop Death notices for June 3, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form