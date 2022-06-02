Trump backs Michels

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his endorsement of Tim Michels in the Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial primary. Page 3A

Diesel drives inflation

The cost of diesel fuel, which few regular consumers buy but is critical to key sectors of the economy, is a prime cause of rising prices. Page 8C

State ticket punched

Milton pitcher Gwen Baker stayed on top form in a sectional final against Burlington on Thursday, guiding the Red Hawks to a 1-0 win and a state tournament berth. Page 1B

