Skyboxes for June 3, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trump backs MichelsFormer President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his endorsement of Tim Michels in the Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial primary. Page 3ADiesel drives inflationThe cost of diesel fuel, which few regular consumers buy but is critical to key sectors of the economy, is a prime cause of rising prices. Page 8CState ticket punchedMilton pitcher Gwen Baker stayed on top form in a sectional final against Burlington on Thursday, guiding the Red Hawks to a 1-0 win and a state tournament berth. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gunshot strikes Janesville home early Saturday Death notices for May 27, 2022 Death notices for May 31, 2022 Downtown Janesville home to a growing coral and pet shop Death notices for June 1, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form