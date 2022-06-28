Skyboxes for June 29, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Janesville's Patrick Schork delivers a pitch during their legion game against the Beloit Bandits at Riverside Park on Tuesday. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Armed robbery reportedJanesville police are investigating the armed robbery of a Milton Avenue hotel by a masked suspect Monday night. Page 11AAbortion lawsuit filedWisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County Court challenging a ban on abortion in state statute that dates to 1849. Page 2AStill undefeatedJanesville’s American Legion baseball squad improved its record to 8-0 after rallying in the seventh inning for a 9-8 win over Beloit. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 'Mourn, then fight': Dozens gather in downtown Janesville to protest federal abortion ruling Death notices for June 24, 2022 Death notices for June 27, 2022 UW-Whitewater picks Jones over Janesville's Freitag, two others for vice chancellor post Death notices for June 23, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form