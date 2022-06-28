JVG_220629_BASEBALL01.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville's Patrick Schork delivers a pitch during their legion game against the Beloit Bandits at Riverside Park on Tuesday.

 Anthony Wahl

Armed robbery reported

Janesville police are investigating the armed robbery of a Milton Avenue hotel by a masked suspect Monday night. Page 11A

Abortion lawsuit filed

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County Court challenging a ban on abortion in state statute that dates to 1849. Page 2A

Still undefeated

Janesville’s American Legion baseball squad improved its record to 8-0 after rallying in the seventh inning for a 9-8 win over Beloit. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you