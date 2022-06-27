Next steps

Anti-abortion groups in the state say they are planning to work with conservative state lawmakers to rework Wisconsin’s abortion ban from 1849. Page 8A

Surprise meeting

The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol announced a short-notice meeting to be held this afternoon. Page 4B

Rays in Adames fan club

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames’ former coaches and teammates recall his days with Tampa Bay, which is hosting Milwaukee for a two-game series starting today. Page 1B

