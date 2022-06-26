JVG_220627_GOLF01.jpg
Mason Schmidtke putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Sunday. Schmidtke won the tournament by one shot.

 Anthony Wahl

Youth served at Riverside

Mason Schmidtke followed up his second-place finish in the WIAA Division 1 boys state golf tournament with a win in the Ray Fischer State Amateur championship Sunday. Page 1B

Best in its division

The Gazette claimed 23 awards, including several first-place prizes, from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation at the group's banquet Friday night. Page 7A

YWCA now hiring

Angela Moore, executive director of YWCA Rock County, recently stepped down, leaving the group to find a new leader. Page 3A

