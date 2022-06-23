JVG_220624_HOCKEY01.jpg
Buy Now

Owen Schattschneider skates by during a Summer Skills & Drills Camp hosted by MAUERHOCKEY at the Janesville Ice Arena on June 23.

 Anthony Wahl

Records deleted

Under courtroom questioning, Michael Gableman, the attorney investigating the 2020 presidential election, said he deleted records he deemed unrelated to his work. Page 2A

Passing on lessons

The Mauermann family is back together in Janesville to conduct 32nd annual youth ice hockey skills camp at the ice arena. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you