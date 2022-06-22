Cardinals Brewers Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Difficulty for Dems

A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed a significant 'enthusiasm' gap between Republican, Democratic voters. Page 7A

Name game

A communications firm in Illinois unveiled its new moniker for the invasive carp that have overrun the Mississippi River and its tributaries. Page 9A

One-two punch

St. Louis' biggest threats, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, both hit two-run homers Wednesday as the Cardinals beat the Brewers, 5-4. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you