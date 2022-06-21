JVG_220607_FIRSTGAME01.jpg
Milton’s Gavin Kilen smiles after scoring on a run during their Division 1 sectional semifinal victory over Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7.

 Anthony Wahl

Three dozen charges

Two Beloit residents are charged with 38 counts of felonies and misdemeanors stemming from burglaries prosecutors say the pair committed. Page 4A

Helping in Haiti

After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, a couple in Beloit started a nonprofit group to help children in the impoverished Caribbean nation that still operates today. Page 3A

Top honors

Gavin Kilen of Milton was selected to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association first team, a list published late last week. Page 1B

