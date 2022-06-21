Skyboxes for June 22, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Milton’s Gavin Kilen smiles after scoring on a run during their Division 1 sectional semifinal victory over Kettle Moraine in Oregon, Wis., on Tuesday, June 7. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three dozen chargesTwo Beloit residents are charged with 38 counts of felonies and misdemeanors stemming from burglaries prosecutors say the pair committed. Page 4AHelping in HaitiAfter the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, a couple in Beloit started a nonprofit group to help children in the impoverished Caribbean nation that still operates today. Page 3ATop honorsGavin Kilen of Milton was selected to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association first team, a list published late last week. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Court records show Carl J. Isaacs, Jr. was serving prison sentence at home when he disappeared Janesville man hospitalized, arrested for fourth OWI after colliding with traffic sign, parked cars Red Hawks fly high: Milton rides six-run first inning to its first state baseball title Death notices for June 20, 2022 Death notices for June 17, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form