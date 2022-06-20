Cardinals Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, June 20, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Civics lessons

Five high school juniors recently wrapped up their participation in the Tim Cullen Institute, which gives students a closer look at local government. Page 3A

Shots for tots

The Rock County Public Health Department said it anticipates being able to vaccinate kids between age 6 months and 5 years starting next week. Page 7A

Back in first

Tyrone Taylor's two-run homer was all the Brewers pitching staff needed to carry Milwaukee past the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. Page 1B

