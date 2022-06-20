Skyboxes for June 21, 2022 Jun 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, June 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash - staff, AP SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Civics lessonsFive high school juniors recently wrapped up their participation in the Tim Cullen Institute, which gives students a closer look at local government. Page 3AShots for totsThe Rock County Public Health Department said it anticipates being able to vaccinate kids between age 6 months and 5 years starting next week. Page 7ABack in firstTyrone Taylor's two-run homer was all the Brewers pitching staff needed to carry Milwaukee past the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Milton baseball team advances to state baseball title game after wins over Hartland Arrowhead, Greendale Court records show Carl J. Isaacs, Jr. was serving prison sentence at home when he disappeared Rock County Sheriff's Office has learned identity of 'River Man' found outside Clinton in 1995 Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Rock County Sheriff's Office: 27 years later, John Doe identified as Delavan man Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form