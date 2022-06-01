JVG_220602_JCBASE11.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Aiden Schenk celebrates after a triple late in their regional final game with Mukwonago at Riverside Park in Janesville on Wednesday, June 1. 4

 Anthony Wahl

Help wanted

The Friends of Beckman Mill group is looking to add to its roster of volunteers who help keep the historical site running in rural Rock County. Page 3A

Meet the candidates

Wednesday was the filing deadline for the fall 2022 state elections. They will be the first held since the latest round of redistricting reshaped the area’s legislative districts. Page 7A

Cougars fall in extras

Janesville Craig’s baseball team went to extra innings in regional action against Mukwonago at Riverside Park on Wednesday and lost 5-3. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you