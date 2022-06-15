Skyboxes for June 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Downtown riders returnThe annual Town Square Gran Prix will bring 300 professional riders to Janesville on Thursday. And it’ll be a hot one. Page 7ASevere storms statewide3 people were swept away in Milwaukee as heavy rains and damaging winds cut a wide swath through Midwest. Page 2AState baseballPage 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Janesville bike shop Michael's Cycles celebrates 40 years in business Rock County Sheriff's Office has learned identity of 'River Man' found outside Clinton in 1995 Death notices for June 10, 2022 Milton Dairy Queen to be sold Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form