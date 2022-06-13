BDN_210626_FIRE_FILEPHOTO1
Buy Now

Firefighters extinguish pockets of flames at the smoldering ruins of the Chemtool facility in Rockton.

 Photo courtesy of Steve McCorkle

One year later

Firefighters, those living nearby recall the Chemtool industrial fire in Rockton, Illinois, on June 14, 2021. Page 3A

Raise in name only

The Milton School Board approved a pay raise for teachers, but the increase is outpaced by the decades-high rate of inflation. Page 7A

A tough test

The Milton Red Hawks, making their state baseball tournament debut, face a talented team from Hartland Arrowhead this afternoon. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you