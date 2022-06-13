Skyboxes for June 14, 2022 Jun 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Firefighters extinguish pockets of flames at the smoldering ruins of the Chemtool facility in Rockton. Photo courtesy of Steve McCorkle SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One year laterFirefighters, those living nearby recall the Chemtool industrial fire in Rockton, Illinois, on June 14, 2021. Page 3ARaise in name onlyThe Milton School Board approved a pay raise for teachers, but the increase is outpaced by the decades-high rate of inflation. Page 7AA tough testThe Milton Red Hawks, making their state baseball tournament debut, face a talented team from Hartland Arrowhead this afternoon. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Janesville bike shop Michael's Cycles celebrates 40 years in business Death notices for June 10, 2022 Death notices for June 8, 2022 Death notices for June 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form