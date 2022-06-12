Skyboxes for June 13, 2022 Jun 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell walks in the dugout after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass - freelancer, FR67404 AP SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sex assault allegedA Janesville man is charged in Rock County Court with sexually assaulting a dementia patient at an assisted living facility where the man worked. Page 3AScheduled to appearGov. Tony Evers is slated to speak at a Juneteenth celebration in Beloit’s Riverside Park on June 18. Page 11AGlad that’s overThe Brewers ended an eight-game losing streak Sunday, a 4-1 victory over the Nationals that put manager Craig Counsell in a tie for most wins in franchise history. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Janesville bike shop Michael's Cycles celebrates 40 years in business UPDATE: Mercyhealth says 'tentative' labor agreement reached with Janesville-based clinic workers Death notices for June 7, 2022 Death notices for June 8, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form