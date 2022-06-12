Brewers Nationals Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell walks in the dugout after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington.

 Nick Wass - freelancer, FR67404 AP

Sex assault alleged

A Janesville man is charged in Rock County Court with sexually assaulting a dementia patient at an assisted living facility where the man worked. Page 3A

Scheduled to appear

Gov. Tony Evers is slated to speak at a Juneteenth celebration in Beloit’s Riverside Park on June 18. Page 11A

Glad that’s over

The Brewers ended an eight-game losing streak Sunday, a 4-1 victory over the Nationals that put manager Craig Counsell in a tie for most wins in franchise history. Page 1B

