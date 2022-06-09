Skyboxes for June 10, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Milton’s Sophie Mezera throws the ball to first for an out. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Red Hawks fallMilton’s run at the WIAA state softball tournament ended after one game Thursday morning, a 5-0 loss to Sun Prairie. Page 1BHigh-speed chaseTwo people from Beloit were arrested Thursday morning after a police pursuit that reached 100 mph in Walworth and Rock counties, police said. Page 3AHouse passes gun billThe U.S. House of Representatives passed a ‘red-flag’ gun regulation through the chamber Thursday, but it faces GOP opposition in Senate. Page 7B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site UPDATE: Mercyhealth says 'tentative' labor agreement reached with Janesville-based clinic workers Death notices for June 6, 2022 Parker High School grads speak of 'perseverance' in pandemic years Death notices for June 7, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form