Milton’s Sophie Mezera throws the ball to first for an out.

 Anthony Wahl

Red Hawks fall

Milton’s run at the WIAA state softball tournament ended after one game Thursday morning, a 5-0 loss to Sun Prairie. Page 1B

High-speed chase

Two people from Beloit were arrested Thursday morning after a police pursuit that reached 100 mph in Walworth and Rock counties, police said. Page 3A

House passes gun bill

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a ‘red-flag’ gun regulation through the chamber Thursday, but it faces GOP opposition in Senate. Page 7B

