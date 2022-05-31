Project gets state boost

The town of Beloit learned it was the recipient of a $7 million state grant it will use to tear down and rebuild one of its fire stations. Page 3A

Uvalde funerals underway

Services are planned this week for 11 of the 19 people who were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week. Page 4B

Seasons over

Janesville Parker's softball and baseball teams played their last games of the season Tuesday with losses in regional tournament play. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you