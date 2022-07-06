JVG_220707_GREASE04.jpg

Sophie Andersen, front left, and Jacob Schmaling, right, during a recent rehearsal for Parker Arts Academy’s upcoming production of ‘Grease’ at Parker High School.

 Submitted Photo

'Grease' is the word

Parker Arts Academy thespians turning back the clock to the 1950s this month with their production of 'Grease.' Page 10B

Start goes to waste

Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in seven innings against the Cubs on Wednesday, but Chicago rallied against Milwaukee's bullpen for a 2-1 win. Page 1B

Burglary arrest made

Rock County sheriff's deputies arrested two men, one of whom was found naked, on charges of breaking into a home, damaging property. Page 3A

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you