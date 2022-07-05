Cubs Brewers Baseball

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Helping itself

The city of Milton will consider resurfacing parts of Madison and Clear Lake avenues, which carry Highway 59 into and out of the city’s north side. Page 3A

Dropping out

Kevin Nicholson announced Tuesday he is dropping out of the Republican field hoping to run for governor against Gov. Tony Evers in November. Page 2A

Rubber match

Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for the Cubs as Chicago overcame an early Rowdy Tellez homer to beat Milwaukee 8-3 on Tuesday night. Page 1B

