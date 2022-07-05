Skyboxes for July 6, 2022 Jul 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash - staff, AP SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helping itselfThe city of Milton will consider resurfacing parts of Madison and Clear Lake avenues, which carry Highway 59 into and out of the city’s north side. Page 3ADropping outKevin Nicholson announced Tuesday he is dropping out of the Republican field hoping to run for governor against Gov. Tony Evers in November. Page 2ARubber matchSeiya Suzuki drove in three runs for the Cubs as Chicago overcame an early Rowdy Tellez homer to beat Milwaukee 8-3 on Tuesday night. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man arrested for third OWI in three months Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 Beloit man shot off at least 75 bullets in alleged trailer park homicide attempt City of Janesville looks to 'right-size' Ice Arena project 18-year-old Janesville man arrested in Bond Park shooting Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form