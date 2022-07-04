Cubs Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ Victor Caratini reacts after hitting a walk off three run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

One-year mark

Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 presidential election outcome in Wisconsin passed its one-year anniversary Friday. Page 2A

Three hurt in crash

An 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 70-year-old were all transported to Janesville hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in the town of Magnolia. Page 3A

Extra-inning fireworks

Former Chicago Cub Victor Caratini hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to help the Brewers beat the visiting Cubs 5-2 on Monday. Page 1B

