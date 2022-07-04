Skyboxes for July 5, 2022 Jul 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Milwaukee Brewers’ Victor Caratini reacts after hitting a walk off three run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash - staff, AP SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One-year markMichael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 presidential election outcome in Wisconsin passed its one-year anniversary Friday. Page 2AThree hurt in crashAn 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 70-year-old were all transported to Janesville hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in the town of Magnolia. Page 3AExtra-inning fireworksFormer Chicago Cub Victor Caratini hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to help the Brewers beat the visiting Cubs 5-2 on Monday. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now City of Janesville looks to 'right-size' Ice Arena project Janesville man arrested for third OWI in three months Beloit man shot off at least 75 bullets in alleged trailer park homicide attempt 18-year-old Janesville man arrested in Bond Park shooting Death notices for June 29, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form