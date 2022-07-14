Russia Ukraine War

Rescuers work at the scene of a building that was damaged by a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022.

 Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP

New construction

The city of Janesville struck a tax-incentive agreement with an international manufacturer that plans to build a repair facility on the east side. Page 3A

War in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials said at least 23 people died in a Russian airstrike in a central city far from the war’s front lines. Page 8B

Busy summer

With his involvement in the AAU circuit, Janesville Parker’s boys basketball coach Matt Bredesen is never far from the game. Page 1B

