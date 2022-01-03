Davis wrecks Purdue

Sophomore Johnny Davis scored 37 points—half his team’s total in a 74-69 win—to lead Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team to a road upset of No. 3 Purdue.

Stay the course

Despite growing COVID-19 case tallies in the region, schools are resisting changes to quarantine, virtual learning policies.

Sheridan retires

Terry Sheridan, the deputy chief in the Janesville Police Department, was honored with a retirement ceremony Monday after three years on the force.

