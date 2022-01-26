Warhawks win a thriller

UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team outlasted UW-Stevens Point in a 74-69 double overtime decision Wednesday night. Page 1B

Second honor

Janesville Police Department officer Ryan Jaremko earned a second letter of commendation for defusing a volatile situation last month. Page 3A

Jobless rates low

The unemployment rate in the city of Janesville in December was 2.3%, below the state’s historically low 2.8% rate. Page 9A

0
0
0
0
0

