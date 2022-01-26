Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Warhawks win a thriller
UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team outlasted UW-Stevens Point in a 74-69 double overtime decision Wednesday night. Page 1B
Second honor
Janesville Police Department officer Ryan Jaremko earned a second letter of commendation for defusing a volatile situation last month. Page 3A
Jobless rates low
The unemployment rate in the city of Janesville in December was 2.3%, below the state’s historically low 2.8% rate. Page 9A
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!